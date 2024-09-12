Malaika Arora's Father's Post-Mortem Report Reveals Death Due To Fractures

Before taking the drastic step, Mr Mehta had made a final phone call to his daughters.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Kuldip Mehta, died by suicide on Wednesday, police said. According to sources, the post-mortem report has revealed that Mr Mehta died from multiple fractures sustained during a fatal fall from his residence's sixth-floor balcony.

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred around 9 am on Wednesday morning at "Ayesha Manor" in the upscale Almeida Park area of Bandra. Mr Mehta, 65, allegedly jumped from the building's balcony, which resulted in severe fractures to his right leg and other parts of his body. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Mr Mehta was declared dead upon arrival.

Before taking the drastic step, Mr Mehta had made a final phone call to his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora. During this call, he reportedly told them, "I am sick and tired," before abruptly hanging up and switching off his phone.

In a joint family statement released later that day, Malaika Arora, her mother Joyce Polycarp, and her sister Amrita expressed their deep shock and grief. The family described Mr Mehta as "a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, and a loving husband," asking for privacy during their time of mourning.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

"Police will investigate the incident from all angles and take forward the legal process. Whatever standard operating procedure (SOP) is followed in investigations, we are doing that," he said.

The authorities have already taken statements from the immediate family and residents of the building. A forensic team has examined the scene, including video recordings of the premises and a review of CCTV footage.

The police also plan to record statements from Mr Mehta's doctor and any other relevant individuals to gather more insights into his mental and physical condition before the incident.