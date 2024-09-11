Before His Death, Malaika Arora's Father Told Her He Was 'Tired': Report

In a statement, the family said it is in deep shock.

Releasing a statement on the death of her father, Anil Kuldip Mehta, who allegedly jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday morning, actor Malaika Arora has said that the family is in deep shock.

In a statement posted by Malaika Arora on Instagram, the family said, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect."

More details have also emerged about the incident and reports said that Mehta, 65, had called both his daughters before allegedly jumping off the balcony of his sixth-floor residence in Bandra's Ayesha Manor and said, "I'm tired". The police have said Mehta died by suicide.

Mehta's wife and Malaika and Amrita Arora's mother, Joyce Polycarp, has told the Mumbai Police that she was in the house when the incident took place. Around 9 am on Wednesday, she noticed her husband's slippers in the living room and began looking for him.

According to news agency IANS, when she didn't find him in the balcony, she leaned over the railing and noticed that there was a commotion and a security guard in the building was shouting for help. This, she told the cops, was when she realised something was terribly wrong.

The IANS report said Anil had called both his daughters saying, "I'm tired", before allegedly jumping off the balcony. Malaika Arora was headed to an event in Pune at the time.

A post-mortem is being conducted at Bhabha Hospital.

Malaika Arora was born in Thane near Mumbai. Her parents got divorced when she was 11 and she moved to Chembur with her mother, Joyce, and sister, Amrita.

Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Christian while Anil Mehta was from the Punjabi community and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Malaika's former husband Arbaaz Khan and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also reportedly went to the apartment after getting news of Mehta's death.

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika had spoken about her parents' divorce and said that even though her childhood was "wonderful", it was "tumultous" and "not easy", the IANS report said.

"My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens," she had said.