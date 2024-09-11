Malaika Arora's Father Dies, Actor Reaches Mumbai Residence

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide this morning, police said. Anil Arora jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am today. Malaika Arora, who was reportedly in Pune, was pictured arriving at her Mumbai residence. Earlier this morning, Malaika's ex-husband and film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan was pictured at the Arora residence in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Malaika's ex-sister in-law and Arbaaz Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri was also pictured at Anil Arora's residence.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad. Arbaaz is now married to make-up artist Shura Khan.