Crazy Viral: Kareena Kapoor And Her "The Gang Forever" Featuring Karisma Kapoor, Malaika-Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor and her OG the girl gang - a match made in heaven. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a rocking picure featuring herself, sister Karisma Kapoor and BFFs Amrita and Malaika Arora on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Karisma Kapoor can be seen clicking a mirror selfie. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with blue denims. Karisma Kapoor rocks an all-black look. Malaika Arora can be seen wearing a white co-ord suit while Amrita Arora wears a striped shirt. Kareena captioned the picture, "The Gang forever."

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and their BFFs Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora recently spent a fun-filled night together a couple of months ago. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. Soul sisters." Take a look:

A couple of months ago, Kareena Kapoor shared famjam pictures on her feed. The first picture features Kareena posing with husband Saif Ali Khan. The second click features her with Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh. She shared another click of Taimur playing in the house, some pictures of herself savouring a sundae, snippets from her yoga diaries and a picture-perfect selfie. Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year. The trailer of the film released on Tuesday promising an edge-of-the-seat thriller.