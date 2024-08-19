Raksha Bandhan 2024: Alia Bhatt And Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor Twinning And Winning. Bonus - Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha is all set to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with mother and grandmother Neetu Kapoor. On Monday, the trio were pictured arriving at Kareena Kapoor's house. Alia Bhatt is seen carrying little Raha on her lap. Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are twinning and winning. They can be seen wearing green salwar suits. Little Raha wore a pink dress. The trio posed for the shutterbugs before rushing inside. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November 2022. Take a look at the pictures here:

Raha Kapoor made her paparazzi debut on last Christmas with her parents by her side. They were pictured together at the famous Christmas lunch of the Kapoors. Ever since her debut, Ranbir and Alia accompany her when they are spotted out and about in Mumbai. A few days back, a video of Raha went viral and the Internet loved it. In the clip, Ranbir and Alia's munchkin is seen wearing a white T-shirt and brown shorts. She walks a few steps before Ranbir Kapoor lifts her up in his arms. A fan page shared the adorable video on X (formerly Twitter). The caption read, "Raha kapoor spotted walking for the first time." Take a look:

Raha kapoor spotted walking for the first time

pic.twitter.com/Ej9lkQJr29 — Team Ranbir Kapoor. (@RanbirKTeam) July 28, 2024

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor shared that Raha's birth was the "top high" of his life. He also described the moment he first held his daughter. In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF, Ranbir said, "You know, till the time she was born when Alia was pregnant, you're imagining it. You're trying to know what the feeling is. She could feel it because the baby was in her. But when she was born and I was given... the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that, never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life."