Alia Bhatt Trolled For Anti-Drugs Video, Harsh Comments Mention Ranbir Kapoor's Old Quote

The Chandigarh division of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC) had recently posted a video on their X handle, with Alia Bhatt as the face of the campaign. The Jigra actress was seen endorsing a "drug-free" Bharat and being on board with NCB on this mission.

However, the video went viral in no time, with the Internet trolling Alia Bhatt and stating how she is not the ideal choice to promote the mentioned initiative.

What's Happening

Alia Bhatt featured in a video shared by the nodal drug law enforcement agency, as she encouraged everyone to say no to drugs and join NBC on this mission.

Alia Bhatt is heard saying, "Hello friends, I am Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our lives, society, and nation. Support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs. Say yes to life and no to drugs. You can take an e-pledge against drugs by visiting the link given below or by scanning the QR code, and you can definitely join the NCB. Jai Hind."

The video was posted 680 times and garnered 1.1 million views.

The caption of the NBC post read, "Alia Bhatt joins hands with NCB to spread the message of a #DrugsFreeBharat #NashaMuktBharat #azadifromdrugs."

The trolls, however, were way harsh when they started flooding the comments section with a series of mean remarks on how Alia Bhatt should not be promoting this campaign.

After 6 comments on the NBC post, NBC turned off the option altogether.

Alia Bhatt joins hands with NCB to spread the message of a #DrugsFreeBharat #NashaMuktBharat #azadifromdrugs pic.twitter.com/blY2Jnxifq — Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh (@ncbchandigarh) August 14, 2025



How Alia Bhatt Got Trolled For The NBC Campaign Video

While the comments section was turned off, some Internet users clicked on the "quote-tweet" option and reshared the video.

One comment read, "Like, why do they keep making us take pledges? When has a pledge ever worked? If someone offers me drugs, I am not going to be like, but I promised Alia Bhatt."

Someone else mocked, "Bollywood spreading drug awareness."

One Internet user even attached a screenshot of a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with a quote once given by him, where he said, "I used it (weed), during Rockstar."

Work

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra last year. She is currently busy filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and Alpha by Yash Raj Films with Sharvari.

In A Nutshell

Alia Bhatt was severely trolled by the Internet for joining hands with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC) and promoting their no-drugs campaign. The comments section also featured an old quote of Ranbir Kapoor, where he had confessed to using drugs during Rockstar.