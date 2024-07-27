Ranbir Kapoor On How He Felt After Holding Daughter Raha Post-Birth: "I've Never Felt That Way Before"

Ranbir Kapoor loves talking about his cute little daughter Raha. Ranbir, who is married to actress Alia Bhatt, recently described the birth of his daughter as the “top high” of his life. In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF, Ranbir reflected on the moment he first saw his bundle of joy. He said, “You know, till the time she was born when Alia was pregnant, you're imagining it. You're trying to know what the feeling is. She could feel it because the baby was in her. But when she was born and I was given… the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that, never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life.”

Discussing Raha's bond with both her parents, Ranbir Kapoor added, “I think Raha considers Alia as a part of her. She doesn't consider Alia as another human being. They both are one. But with me, she looks for masti and fun and the laughter and flirting. We're flirting all the time, me and my daughter.”

Ranbir Kapoor also talked about how he and Alia Bhatt adapt and adjust to each other in their marriage. He said, “Especially when you're in a marriage, you have to let go of your personality. She's also letting go of her personality. We're adjusting to each other to make it liveable for each other. Any marriage is doing that. You have to let go, you have to adjust, you have to sacrifice facets of it. It's impossible for two people to like each other the way they are.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia have shared screen space in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Up next, they will be seen together in Love & War.