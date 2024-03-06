The Internet Is Furious After Spotting Poacher Producer Alia Bhatt With A Leather Bag: 'Hypocrisy 101'

Alia Bhatt pictured at a Gucci event.

Alia Bhatt is currently making waves in the entertainment circuit for backing Prime Video's highly-acclaimed web series Poacher. The show is inspired by the real-life incident of ivory poaching in the Malayattoor region of Kerala. Alia Bhatt, who served as the executive producer of the show, is also the global ambassador of luxury brand Gucci. Now, she has found herself embroiled in a controversy after attending a Gucci event while carrying a handbag made from animal skin. Upon the release of the pictures online, the Internet has accused the actress of double standards. Critics of the star pointed out the apparent contradiction between her involvement in producing a series addressing animal poaching and her choice to carry a bag made from animal hide. In the shared images, Alia can be seen wearing a black pantsuit and holding a handheld bag. A page dedicated to Bollywood news and gossip has shared her pictures on Reddit with the caption, "Poacher producer Alia Bhatt promoting Calf Leather Bag."

While the caption called it a "calf leather bag", the official shopping site of Gucci simply calls it a "leather bag."

Soon after the images went viral, people shared their views on the matter.

A user wrote, “This could have been avoided by NOT carrying that bag. At least not in public. Be a hypocrite like everyone else, but at least be smart enough to do it behind the camera.”

Another one added, “Sad to see that $$$ is what matters.”

“The double standards of these celebrities (not just Alia) is so annoying,” read a comment.

A few echoed, “Hypocrisy 101 ho ri hai [This is hypocrisy 101]”

Another user added, “It's not impossible to literally go out of your way to use products that hurt animals, something you made so much money off of by making a series about it. And guess what? She will still rake in money and promote the brand still because they need so much validation. Don't expect apologies either.”

"Also like… if she had chosen/asked for a non-leather bag she could've positioned herself as Gucci's animal rights ambassador or something like that and capitalized on the positive press that she received because of Poacher. Instead, she has now positioned herself as a hypocrite. She and her team really fumbled the ball," another user pointed out.

In 2023, Alia Bhatt created history by being the first-ever Indian to become the global ambassador of Gucci.