Karan Johar's 'Not Just An Appreciation Post' For Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Has The Internet's Heart

Karan Johar has shared a heartwarming note for his Rocky and Rani — Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker, who made a comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,has expressed his love and admiration for Ranveer and Alia. For Alia, who made her debut with Student Of The Year in 2012, he said, “Before the year wraps, I felt like sharing this with all of you… I hadn't directed Alia since 2012 and the day she walked onto set In her Manish Malhotra plus Mickey Contractor plus #flavian look I knew we had the Rani I had always envisaged …. What followed was an actor I wasn't prepared for…. And I can take zero credit … will always be grateful to Imtiaz Ali for taking her on a highway of life and moulding her into the actor she finally became …. SOTY is technically her launch but her true launch as an artist will always be Highway…Alia is such a pride and pleasure on a film set…. She had a ticking kind constantly questioning Rani and trying her best to make her strong and yet identifiable and likeable … again for that I take no credit that is her evolution as an artist! Was blessed to have her as Rani Chatterjee and I do hope her character keeps resonating …. Love youAlia Bhatt.”

As per Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh is “the irreplaceable force of nature.” He added, “The actor prepares and never comes in your way…He never ever let me know the extent he was prepping to play Rocky Randhawa… he planned his prep with my team, spent months in Delhi, hung out in west Delhi, met the West Delhi gram boys, worked on his dialect like an obsessed artist! Kept improvising dialogues till it reached perfection for him … I saw this as a bystander, a filmmaker in awe and was blown away by his process ( which initially can be daunting but when you see the dailies you're sold and he's won your heart) I feel like the perception of RS is so different from his labour and passion as a true artist!”

Giving a shout out to Ranveer Singh's dedication, Karan Johar said, “You see designer clothes on magazine covers I see a hungry actor only seeking love and validation from his audiences! Rocky Randhawa and Ranveer were irreplaceable! ( styled impeccably byEka Lakhani )No one could have done what he did! Absolutely No one and I feel grateful for him and Alia!”

Karan Johar also spoke about how he, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have built a “friendship for the ages.” He added, “The three of us also built a friendship for the ages as a trio! This is not just an appreciation post as a filmmaker but a post of gratitude to the universe that bought these blessed artists to play my leads! Karan Johar this side … signing off!” The note was shared with a cute selfie featuring the trio. Replying to the post, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Sooooo cyuuuuuuuud yaaaar," with a face holding back tears and black heart emojis. Alia Bhatt simply wrote, “K” with red heart emojis.

Fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Falguni Shane Peacock posted red hearts. Costume designer Eka Lakhani said, "So much love and respect for you Karan... there's no one like you. Like I say, I'm one lucky stylist to have learned so much and be able to work so closely with you!" with a red heart emoji.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in July 2023. It also featured Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.