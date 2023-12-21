Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar Share Phool Aur Kaante, DDLJ Memories Of Amrish Puri

A throwback image of Ajay Devgn and Amrish Puri. (courtesy: AjayTiwariAj1)

Amrish Puri is a name that needs no introduction. The legendary Bollywood actor has several iconic roles to his credit from Mr. India's Mogambo to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's Chaudhry Baldev Singh. The late actor was remembered with great fondness on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 by host Karan Johar and guests, actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Speaking about their working experiences with Amrish Puri, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar shared that Amrish Puri was an integral part of their careers. Ajay Devgn said, “I was guided by Amrish ji. He was like family. He was my father in my first film,” referring to Phool Aur Kaante.

To this, Karan Johar added, “I have to tell you, my father and Amrish ji come from the same village, so the first person my father told me whose feet I had to touch was Amrish ji's.” Ajay Devgn, at this point, interjects to add: “The only person whose feet I have touched is also Amrish ji's because the first shot I took with him, I touched his feet.”

Karan Johar then shared that he worked as an Assistant Director on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in which Amrish Puri was playing Kajol's father. Explaining that he was intimidated by the legend, Karan Johar said: “So I used to be very scared of him. When I was an AD on Dilwale, he was particular about details. He would come and say, ‘Ki time kya hai? [What is the time?]' I gave the time. I thought he was asking me the time. He said, ‘London mein iss waqt time kya hai? Scene ka time kya hai? Taaki mein apne ghadi ko uss time mein set karu [What is the time in London? At what time is the scene? So I set my watch accordingly].' About the continuity, Karan quoted Amrish Puri as asking, “‘Shawl kis tarah mein drape karu (How should I drape my shawl?)'” Karan Johar said that he managed to convince Amrish Puri to drape the shawl in whatever way he wanted, citing London's unpredictable weather conditions. “I used to be traumatised by him. He was such a wonderful man,” Karan Johar shared.

Ajay Devgn then said, “They used to say also and it is a fact, that kisi ke ghar pe shaadi ho, kisi ke ghar pe koi death ho jaaye (Be it a marriage or death), he was the first man to be there. Whoever you are. Big or small.”

To this, Karan stated, “They don't make them like that anymore,” as Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty agreed wholeheartedly.

All episodes of Koffee With Karan are available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.








