<i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Film Is Struggling

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 continues to build its momentum at the box office. After a slow start at the box office, the movie earned around Rs 2.50 crore on its fifth day in the domestic market, reported Sacnilk. So far, the comedy drama has been standing at Rs 29.60 crore.

Jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms and Jio Studios, Son of Sardaar 2 had an overall 22.08% Hindi Occupancy on August 5, the report added.

The maximum occupancy, on Tuesday, was during the night shows — 38%, followed by evening shows at 22.49%, afternoon shows at 18.87% and morning shows with just 8.97%.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the movie had maximum occupancy in Jaipur at 39.00% on its first Tuesday. This was followed by recorded occupancies at National Capital Region (NCR) - 33.00%, Lucknow - 23.50%, Pune - 22.25% and Mumbai - 20.25%, according to the same report.

The standalone sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar revolves around a man who pretends to be a war hero to assist a couple to gain their parents' approval for their marriage. The comedy drama features Ajay Devgn as Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa as the lead opposite Mrunal Thakur as Rabia. The star cast list also includes Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday and many others.

The comedy movie's principal photography began in July 2024 and took place in Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh, India. While the movie's single titled "Pehla Tu Duja Tu" has already become a hit song of the year, the movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

Son of Sardaar 2 has also been facing stiff competition from the romantic movies - Saiyaara and Dhadak 2.