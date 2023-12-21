Koffee With Karan 8: How Karan Johar And Ajay Devgn Ended Rift - 'Took Us A Minute'

Rohit Shetty with KJo and Ajay.(courtesy: disneyplushotstar)

Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty were Karan Johar's new guests on his chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The duo talked about their love for cinema extensively. They also talked about success, failures and personal equations. Before ending the episode, Karan Johar talked about how he and Ajay Devgn made up after their infamous rift. "But before I end, I just want to say about the graciousness of Ajay Devgn, whatever the misconception was, we didn't speak, Kajol and I didn't speak I am sure that he must have had a troubled time with his own wife because we are such close friends but he is really gracious." He added, "We were in the same studio and I said I want to meet him and he agreed to meet me immediately and I went into his van and from the very first meet, he said lets not talk about anything. You are close to Kajol, we are one industry and it took a minute for us to go back to normalcy."

Ajay Devgn added, "I think its a very short life. Whoever is right or wrong, it doesn't matter, just move on." Karan Johar then recalled, "Kajol called me an said, never are you ever going to released on the same day as my husband. I said, I anyway, never like to clash. With Ajay, never."

During the Rapid Fire round, Karan Johar asked Ajay, "Who's your sworn enemy in the industry?" The actor said, "Once upon a time you [Karan Johar]." KJo added, "Sorry, I wasn't expecting that. I don't know why am I blushing. It's not a compliment."

The dynamics of Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn's relationship changed in 2016, during the box office clash of Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn-led Shivaay. Karan Johar even wrote about how his fight with Ajay Devgn hampered his relationship with Kajol in his autobiography, titled An Unsuitable Boy. However, Kajol and Karan brought an end to their prolonged fight and Kajol and Ajay Devgn even made an appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 back in 2018.