Koffee With Karan 8: What Kajol And Rani Mukerji Said About Husbands Ajay Devgn And Aditya Chopra

Kajol with Ajay Devgn. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol and Rani Mukerji arrived as guests on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. With BFF Karan Johar as host, the superstars discussed all things personal and professional, their husbands included. For the unversed, Rani Mukerji is married to Yash Raj Studios scion and filmmaker Aditya Chopra, and Kajol is married to actor-director Ajay Devgn. Speaking about the two husbands, Karan Johar said to Kajol and Rani Mukerji: “Your husbands have a lot in common. They are very different people, of course, but they are both very low-key.” Referring to Aditya Chopra, who is fiercely private, Karan Johar added, “One is not a key only. Because low-key is still a place to be. Sir Aditya Chopra is not on the keyboard,” as Rani and Kajol burst out laughing.

“With Ajay, he doesn't go out, he doesn't socialise. I always see Kajol; you are the face that represents the family… You go to all the functions; pick up his awards; go to the parties. You do that amazingly…You know he is not going to go, you have to still represent,” asking Kajol if she ever gets tired of it and what she feels about it.

To this, Kajol said, “The better half has arrived – that's my feeling 90% of the time. And the better-looking half has arrived as well.” On a more serious note, she added, “Why force it on somebody? There are some things, as a couple, he does better and there are some things I do better… One of the things that I do better is attend shows.”

Rani Mukerji, meanwhile, said that she likes the fact that Aditya Chopra is reclusive. “When I got married to Adi, I knew everything about him and how he is. I think I liked that aspect of him. I don't think I would have liked him if he was going everywhere. Maybe I wouldn't have married him,” she added that since Aditya Chopra spends half his time handling Yash Raj Studios, she is glad he spends the rest of the time at home. “If he is out of the room, where will I get time with him?”

Rani Mukerji also spoke about Aditya Chopra and her decision to raise their daughter Adira away from the limelight. “I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people; they really love me because they kind of respected that,” speaking about their request to not have Adira's pictures clicked. “And they know how Adi (Aditya Chopra) is and it was our decision together that we didn't want Adira to be photographed because we have a different idea of how we want to raise Adira. So that she doesn't feel privileged or special in school. And that would happen only if she were not be photographed. So it was the first year when I was travelling with Adira and I told them please don't take baby's pictures and they kind of respected that.”

Karan Johar also asked Rani Mukerji how Aditya Chopra manages to evade the paparazzi at airports: "Can you tell us the secret route that maybe we can also adopt at times?" Rani Mukerji explained, "No, actually he is really simple when he moves around. So, I'm actually the honeybee. I've to make way for my child and my husband."

Here's a promo of the episode:

You can watch Koffee With Karan 8 on Disney+Hotstar.