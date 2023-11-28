Ajay Devgn's Big Reveal After Kajol's Ishq Throwback: 'Wasn't This The Film Where I Proposed To You?'

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ishq, directed by Indra Kumar, has completed 26 years of its release. To mark the special day, Kajol has shared a throwback gold featuring herself, Ajay Devgn (now husband), Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla on X (formerly Twitter). The photo was clicked in Switzerland. We can see the stars enjoying their time amidst the scenic location. But it is Ajay Devgn's comment on the post that stole the show. The actor, who is known for his sense of humour, retweeted the picture and asked Kajol, “Wasn't this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring?” Oh boy. We can't keep calm. Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999. Their love story began on the sets of the 1995 film Gundaraj. The couple are parents to a daughter Nysa and a son Yug.

Kajol, at the time of sharing the post, wrote, “This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day... You can't see how zapped we were or how we were like ‘Why does the sun set so late damnit?'… What fab actors we were na.”

Wasn't this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring ? https://t.co/On0FYJlNNs — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 28, 2023

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have also shared the screen space in Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, and Tanhaji among others.

Earlier, Kajol got candid about her love story in a conversation with Humans Of Bombay. The actress said, “My love story was nothing like that because I'm nothing like it. So yeah all this is unrealistic.”

Recalling how she met Ajay Devgn, Kajol said, "I was going out with somebody, I think he was going out with somebody at that point in time and we did a film together and we kind of became friends from there. You know, standing, sitting on set you spend so much time on set, we just started talking, became friends, then eventually I broke up, he broke up and then we became a little more than friends.”

Kajol was last seen in the web series The Trial. She has Do Patti with Kriti Sanon in the lineup.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, has Singham Again, Maidaan, and Drishyam 3 in the kitty.