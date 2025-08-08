OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Udaipur Files, Andaaz 2</i> And More

Film enthusiasts and binge-watchers, this week is for you. Whether you wish to walk into the theatres for a good watch or snuggle up inside your blanket, putting on a new series, there's something for everyone.

From the original Indian docu-series, Ek Tha Raja, to regional thrillers like Arabia Kadali, the list is a treasure trove of exciting updates that will keep you hooked. So without further ado, get ready to dive into the world of glitz and glam with these latest offerings that we have curated for you.

Ek Tha Raja - Discovery Channel (August 7)

A history buff shouldn't miss this one. Hosted by cultural expert Akul Tripathi, Ek Tha Raja is an 8-part docu-series transporting viewers to the bygone era of India's well-known kings and queens. “From Garhwal to Kashmir, each brings to life a ruler whose courage shaped history,” reads the press release.

Platonic Season 2 - Apple TV+ (August 7)

A fresh dose of laughter and emotions awaits you as the OTT platform rolls out season 2 of this comedy series. Headlined by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, it follows the story of two former best friends who reconnect during their midlife, but their equation hilariously destabilises their lives.

Mickey 17 - JioHotstar (August 7)

Robert Pattinson leads this Bong Joon Ho directorial, based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7. The twist in the tale is that Mickey is cloned every time he dies. But after returning for the 17th time in a miraculous save, he finds a new clone, Mickey 18, destroying his colony.

Love Hurts - JioHotstar (August 7)

The plot centres around Marvin (Ke Huy Quan), a former hitman-turned-realtor who returns to his life of crime after his ex-partner returns. Notably, it was Marvin who left her for dead. Complicating things is his brother, a crime lord, also on his trail.

Stolen: Heist of the Century - Netflix (August 8)

Inspired by the events that followed in the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, the captivating documentary takes the audience on a thrilling ride where a group of skilled robbers executes one of the world's largest and seemingly impossible diamond heists.

Mayasabha - SonyLIV (August 8)

This Telugu political drama is set against the backdrop of mid-1990s Andhra Pradesh. Mayasabha traces the lives of two friends-turned-political rivals — Nara Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy as they navigate their equation and fight political battles.

Arabia Kadali - Prime Video (August 8)

Arabia Kadali, starring Satya Dev and Anandhi, showcases the lives of a group of fishermen from a remote Andhra Pradesh village, who accidentally trespass into international waters and find themselves imprisoned on foreign soil. Although they make new allies, there are deadly foes to be confronted.

Salaakar - JioHotstar (August 8)

Based on true events, Salaakar focuses on a deft spymaster, Adhir, who finds himself tangled in the consequences of a mission carried out in the past that prevented a potential Pakistan-orchestrated nuclear crisis.

Udaipur Files - Theatres (August 8)

The controversies surrounding this Vijay Raaz-starrer have finally been settled, and the film is eying a release in theatres. Udaipur Files dramatises the real-life murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022, sparking nationwide distress.

Andaaz 2 - Theatres (August 8)

Remember Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta's 2003 hit film Andaaz? This one is a sequel with debutants Aayush Kumar, Akaisha and Natasha Dernandez. The storyline is that of a struggling musician who finds himself in a tough spot in a love triangle.