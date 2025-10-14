Inside Aneet Padda's Birthday Celebrations: Ahaan Panday Feeds Cake To <i>Saiyaara</i> Co-Star, Mohit Suri Shares A Special Post

Aneet Padda turned 23 on October 13, 2025, with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday and director Mohit Suri present to celebrate the special day alongside her. An inside video from the actress's birthday celebrations has gone viral online, showing Ahaan feeding cake to Aneet Padda.

Mohit Suri also took to Instagram to first share a picture with Aneet from her birthday party, captioning it: "Happy birthday, my star @aneetpadda_! Thank you for lighting up the way for all of us ... love you forever and ever and ever #happybirthdayaneetpadda #allaboutlastnight."

He then shared a clip in which Aneet is seen cutting her birthday cake, while Ahaan Panday and her other friends sing the Happy Birthday song for her.

Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda At Coldplay Concert

A day ago, Ahaan Panday shared two pictures and a video with his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Aneet Padda on his Instagram Stories.

The posts appear to mark Aneet's upcoming birthday, as she was due to turn 23 the next day, 13 October. The throwback glimpses are from one of Coldplay's concerts during the India leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

In the opening image, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda can be seen having a blast while soaking in the music. Bathed in red light, the frame captures a blurred yet candid moment - Aneet's open-mouthed excitement and Ahaan's closed eyes perfectly freezing the two mid-vibe.

Next, Aneet Padda is pictured looking up in awe as fireworks light up the stage. A giant screen featuring Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, is also visible in the background.

Lastly, Ahaan Panday shared a short clip. It begins with a close-up of Aneet Padda's glowing LED wristband before the camera focuses on the actress, who looked stunning in a black outfit.

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Dating Rumours

Dating rumours surrounding Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda began when a video went viral on social media shortly after their film was declared a blockbuster. It showed Ahaan and Aneet exiting a Dior showroom in Mumbai. As they walked out, Ahaan extended his arm towards Aneet, seemingly inviting her to hold it. Aneet, appearing shy and mindful of the cameras, declined with a slight smile.

The Internet buzzed with speculation about a romance between the two after another video emerged showing them together in a car in Mumbai. Aneet was reportedly accompanying Ahaan for Rakhi celebrations at cousin Ananya Panday's residence. In the reel that went viral, they were seen smiling while Ahaan lowered the window to click a few selfies with fans.

Videos from Saiyaara's success bash also drew considerable attention. In a widely shared clip from the event, Ahaan is seen leaning in to whisper something to Aneet as they prepare to cut a cake together.

