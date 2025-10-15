Amid Justin Trudeau Dating Rumours, Katy Perry Reacts To A Fan's Marriage Proposal: "Should Have Asked Me 48 Hours Ago"

Katy Perry, who's rumoured to be in a relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has added more fuel to the buzz with her latest remarks during the first London stop of her Lifetimes Tour on Monday (October 13). Rumours of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance gained momentum after the pair were recently spotted kissing on a yacht in California.

What's Happening

In a viral TikTok video, a fan is seen speaking to Perry onstage as she asks him, "What does your sign say?"

The fan responds, "I heard you're single?"

"You heard I was single? That's interesting," Perry replied as the crowd laughed and cheered.

The fan then revealed his sign, which read, "Katy Perry will you marry me?" — and got down on one knee.

"I couldn't read that high up! Are you kidding me? Not today!" Perry shouted into the microphone.

She added to the fan, "You know you really should have asked me about 48 hours ago," as she seemingly referred to her late-September time with Trudeau, 53, spent on a yacht in Santa Barbara going public three days ago.

In another video, Perry sang into her microphone as the fan was helped off the stage, "He's just a little too late..." playfully adding buzz to the ongoing dating rumours with Justin Trudeau.

Background

The pair were first seen together in July during a dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau also attended Katy Perry's sold-out Lifetimes Tour stop in Canada.

Perry ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after being together for seven years, with six of those years spent engaged.

Representatives for the two confirmed they are amicably co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove. The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children — Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.