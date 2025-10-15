<i>Kantara</i> 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rishab Shetty's Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore In Hindi

Rishab Shetty's Kantara 1 has retained its hold at the box office. The film saw a significant drop in its earnings on Monday. However, it continues to mint double-digit numbers on weekdays.

Breaking Down The Numbers

As per Sacnilk, Rishab Shetty's film minted Rs 13.50 crore on Tuesday, in keeping with a parity with its Monday numbers, Rs 13.35 crore.

The film's total earnings in all languages stand at Rs 465.25 crore with Hindi adding more than Rs 150 crore to the total.

The film has minted around Rs 142.7 crore in Kannada.

The film's worldwide gross now stands at Rs 635.5 crore and is expected to surpass the Rs 700 crore mark soon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film exceeded Rs 150 crore in Hindi on Monday.

He wrote on X, "#KantaraChapter1 crosses the ₹ 150 cr mark on its second Monday... A 37.32% drop from second Friday reflects strong trending... With the discounted ticket offer in place today [Tuesday], the business is expected to witness substantial growth once again."

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It has also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year.

After crossing the Rs 400 crore mark, Kantara 1 surpassed the lifetime collections of Salaar (Rs 406.45 crore) and Baahubali - The Beginning (Rs 420 crore) in India.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Review Of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch."