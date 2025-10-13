Trudeau Faces Trolling After Kiss With Katy Perry Goes Viral

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended up becoming a subject of brutal trolling after photos in which he was seen kissing singer Katy Perry on her yacht in Santa Barbara, California, surfaced on social media.

In pictures and videos going viral, Perry was seen wearing a black swimsuit and sharing a kiss with a shirtless Trudeau. The pair was also captured hugging, with Trudeau appearing to nuzzle Perry's cheek as they relaxed together on deck.

The images went viral on social media platforms.

A user wrote on X, "Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry. One pretended to be an astronaut. One pretended to be a Prime Minister."

Another said, "This conceivably means we're heading toward a future where Katy Perry writes songs about Justin Trudeau. What is life?"

Someone wrote, "What kind of guy Justin Trudeau is? He is not sincere to his wife and kids even. Leave the country which he left in tatters. Shameless."

"Oh my God, oh my God seriously," a comment read.

Someone said, "I couldn't care less who Trudeau is dating. What bothers me is this guy ruined the lives of millions, pushed hatred towards a group of Canadians, was found guilty of violating Canadians Charter of Rights & Freedoms and he's out there living his best life like none of it matters anymore. I want accountability for what he did."

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry officially dating in California. He fought so hard for Canada, this POS left.

Trudeau announced his separation from wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in 2023, ending their 18-year marriage. The couple share three children, Xavier (18), Ella-Grace (16), and Hadrien (11). Since stepping down as Prime Minister earlier this year, Trudeau has remained largely out of the public eye.

Katy Perry has a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with actor Orlando Bloom. She was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Trudeau and Perry were previously spotted together in Montreal in July, where they reportedly enjoyed an intimate dinner at the French restaurant Le Violon.