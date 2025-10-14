In Haryana IPS Officer's Suicide Case, Another Suicide Reveals New Twist

In a big twist amid the investigation into Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide, another police officer died by suicide today after levelling serious allegations against Y Puran Kumar. Sandeep Kumar, posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, was investigating a corruption case against Y Puran Kumar. He said in a suicide note that he is sacrificing his life for "truth".

Sandeep Kumar has alleged that Y Puran Kumar was a "corrupt cop" and died by suicide when he feared that his alleged corruption would be exposed. He also alleged that the IPS officer hijacked the system using the caste discrimination issue.

In a video message recorded before his death, Sandeep Kumar said that after YS Puran Kumar was posted in the Rohtak range, he started replacing honest police officers with corrupt officers. "These people blocked files, called petitioners and mentally tortured them by asking for money. Women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers," he alleged.

"Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide fearing the complaint against him," Sandeep Kumar alleged.

Targeting the IPS officer's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, Sandeep Kumar said she is also scared that her "corruption may be exposed". "Their assets must be probed. This is not a caste issue. Truth must come out. He was corrupt," he alleged.

"I am sacrificing my life for this truth. I am proud that I stand with honesty. This is important to awaken the country," he said, adding that his family members fought for the country's Independence.