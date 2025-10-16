"Will Fulfil His Dreams": Son Of Haryana Cop Who Died By Suicide

The son of a police officer in Haryana has made a promise to fulfil the dreams of his father, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

The young boy, surrounded by reporters at the funeral of his father, fought back tears as he said, "I am proud of my father. I will fulfil all his dreams."

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar, who worked with the cyber cell in Rohtak, left behind a note containing allegations against a senior police officer, who, too, worked in the same district and died by suicide recently.

Lathar's alleged death by suicide and the note claimed to have been left by him has introduced a huge twist in the other death by suicide case of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Y Puran Kumar in Chandigarh.

A first information report (FIR) for abetment to suicide has been filed by Lathar's wife in Haryana based on the note and a video, which again was claimed to have been made by him.

Lathar's cremation took place this afternoon after the authorities conducted a postmortem.

His daughter told reporters in Julana that she is hopeful the police and the government will help her family in getting justice.

"My father gave his life in the fight against corruption, he is a martyr... I have faith that Haryana Police and the government will support us," she said.

The last rites were held in Jind. A large number of young people on motorcycles carrying the national flag drove alongside the police vehicle that carried the body. Villagers and leaders from across party lines attended.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with Lathar's family on Wednesday. Today, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Lathar's wife would be given a job and the government will take care of the studies of his children. He made the announcement after visiting the grieving family.

IPS officer Puran Kumar's last rites were held in Chandigarh on Wednesday. His body was found with gunshot wounds at his Chandigarh house. Lathar's body was recovered from a makeshift shed in a field in Rohtak.

"Two lives were lost. Both were our colleagues. We are considering what needs to be done so that this situation does not arise in future. One thing which we are seriously considering is that the Officers' Wives Association Institute in the state police will be further strengthened," Haryana Police chief OP Singh told reporters in Karnal.

The Chandigarh Police have formed a six-member special investigation team to probe Puran Kumar's case.