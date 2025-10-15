8 Days After Suicide, Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Cremated In Chandigarh

Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was cremated here on Wednesday following his postmortem at the PGIMER, eight days after he allegedly shot himself dead with his IAS wife saying she gave consent for his autopsy after assurance of an impartial probe from the Chandigarh Police into the matter.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, and offered his condolences. The ASI had purportedly levelled corruption allegations against the late Inspector General Puran Kumar.

At the Sector 25 cremation ground, Puran Kumar's wife Amneet P Kumar and two daughters paid their last respects before the last rites were performed. A gun salute was given to the IPS officer by a police contingent.

Among those present at the cremation were a few politicians from across parties, senior officers, including Haryana DGP O P Singh, and the state's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra.

Representatives of various Dalit bodies were also present.

After the completion of the postmortem at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) earlier, the body was taken to Amneet Kumar's residence here.

Later, the remains were taken in a funeral van with Puran Kumar's photograph in police uniform at the front side of the vehicle to the cremation ground here.

The impasse over the autopsy of Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide on October 7, ended after his family gave consent to conduct postmortem, officials said.

The development came a day after the Chandigarh Police moved a court here to seek direction to his family to identify the body for postmortem examination.

On the police's plea, the court had issued a notice to Puran Kumar's wife to file a reply either personally or through a counsel on Wednesday, failing which the application will be decided on merit.

In a statement, Amneet Kumar said she gave consent for postmortem after receiving assurance from the Chandigarh Police that a fair probe will be conducted and a commitment from the Haryana government that action will be taken against any "erring" officials.

A board of doctors was constituted for the autopsy with arrangements in place for videography and photography, a police statement earlier said.

A statement issued by PGIMER this afternoon said, "The postmortem examination of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was conducted today by a duly constituted Medical Board at PGIMER here. The postmortem report will be submitted to the Investigating Officer of the Special Investigation Team (of Chandigarh Police)." In her statement, the late IPS officer's wife also said that she agreed for the autopsy considering the evidentiary importance of a timely postmortem and in the larger interest of justice.

"I have full faith in the Judiciary and the police authorities, and I sincerely hope that the investigation will be conducted in a professional, impartial, and time-bound manner, so that the truth emerges in accordance with law," said the senior Haryana IAS officer.

She said her full cooperation will continue to be extended to the investigating team so that the process is expedited and "justice is served" at the earliest.

Chief Minister Saini, along with ministers Mahipal Dhanda and Krishan Lal Panwar and senior BJP leader Manish Grover reached Ladhot village in Rohtak and consoled the grieving family of ASI Sandeep Kumar.

"He assured the family of appropriate action," said an official statement in Hindi.

An official told reporters in Ladhot that the ASI's family has demanded justice.

The mystery surrounding the suicides of the two officers has deepened amid allegations of discrimination and corruption within the state police force.

Sandeep Kumar had levelled serious allegations in a purported video and a note he left behind. The six-minute video and the suicide note, which the ASI termed his "final note", levelled corruption allegations against Puran Kumar and said that the senior IPS officer ended life "to avoid family humiliation".

Amid opposition's attack and demand from Puran Kumar's family for action against officers accused of harassing him, the Haryana government on Tuesday sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave, and gave the additional charge of Haryana DGP to O P Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer.

Last week, it had transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Kapur and Bijarnia were among the eight officials named by Puran Kumar in his "final note", which pointed to "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

According to police sources, ASI Sandeep Kumar had played a role in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, alleged to be an aide of Puran Kumar.

The ASI said in the video that even Bhagat Singh made sacrifices and walked a difficult path, after which the country awakened.

"And today, this country will awaken when we sacrifice ourselves on the path of truth," he is heard saying, and claiming that "honest officer" Bijarniya had confronted Puran Kumar.

The IPS officer's name had cropped up in a bribery scandal recently.

Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old 2001 batch officer, was known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers, and seniority and other issues.

The Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member special investigation team to investigate the Puran Kumar case.

