In Haryana Twin Cop Suicide Case, Another Body Waits In Morgue

Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's body was cremated this afternoon, eight days after he shot himself dead. The post-mortem and the cremation were delayed after the IPS officer's family refused consent for the autopsy unless an FIR was registered against the top police officers whom Y Puran Kumar had accused of harassment. The consent eventually came through, and the senior police officer's body was cremated. Now, another body waits in the morgue for similar reasons.

Sandeep Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Rohtak's cyber cell, died by suicide yesterday. He shot himself with his service revolver and his body was found in a field in Rohtak.

In his suicide note and a video message, he accused Y Puran Kumar of being a corrupt officer and alleged that he died by suicide because he feared an expose of his corrupt activities. Sandeep Kumar also made serious allegations against Y Puran Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar. His family has now demanded that an FIR be registered based on Sandeep Kumar's suicide note and said they would not consent to the post-mortem unless a case is filed.

Sandeep Kumar's brother, Bhoop Singh, told NDTV, "More than 24 hours have passed (after his death), but no FIR has been filed. We will allow the post-mortem to take place once an FIR is lodged," he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Sandeep Kumar's family today. His relatives have told media that the Chief Minister had assured them of a thorough probe.

"The Chief Minister visited our home. Four hours have passed, and we are still waiting for government officials to respond. We will continue with our demands unless concrete action is taken against those named by my brother in the suicide note," Bhoop Singh said.

In the video message recorded before his death, Sandeep Kumar said that after YS Puran Kumar was posted in the Rohtak range, he started replacing honest police officers with corrupt officers. "These people blocked files, called petitioners and mentally tortured them by asking for money. Women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers," he alleged.

"Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide fearing the complaint against him," he alleged. "Their assets must be probed. This is not a caste issue. Truth must come out. He was corrupt," he alleged.

Sandeep Kumar also praised Rohtak's former Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, who has now been transferred. Bijarniya is among the top officers named in Y Puran Kumar's suicide note. Y Puran Kumar has accused 10 senior and retired police officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Police sources have said Sandeep Kumar played a role in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, said to be Y Puran Kumar's aide. A liquor contractor had alleged that Sushil Kumar sought a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of Y Puran Kumar.

Rohtak's new Superintendent of Police SS Bhoria said, "ASI Sandeep was a very hardworking and honest person in our department."