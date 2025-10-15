Haryana IPS Officer's Wife Named In FIR By Investigating Cop's Widow

Her husband, Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, died by suicide last week. A week later, the officer's wife, Amneet Kumar, an IAS officer, faces a police case filed by the wife of a cop who was investigating an alleged corruption case against Y Puran Kumar.

In his eight-page "final note," Y Puran Kumar had accused senior officers of "mental harassment" and "caste discrimination."

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, posted in Rohtak's cyber cell, who was investigating a corruption case against Puran Kumar, shot himself with his service revolver in a field in Rohtak on Tuesday.

In his suicide note and a video message, ASI Sandeep Kumar accused Y Puran Kumar of being a corrupt officer and alleged that Puran Kumar died by suicide because he feared an expose of his corrupt activities. Sandeep Kumar also made serious allegations against Y Puran Kumar's wife, Amneet Kumar (an IAS officer).

The Rohtak police officer's family had demanded that an FIR be registered based on the officer's suicide note and said they would not consent to the post-mortem unless a case was filed.

ASI Sandeep Kumar had played a role in the arrest of Head Constable Sushil Kumar, alleged to be an aide of Puran Kumar.

The FIR by Sandeep Kumar's wife, Santosh, has been filed against Amneet Kumar, her brother and Punjab AAP MLA Amit Rattan, and others.

Y Puran Kumar was cremated today following an autopsy at the PGIMER, with his wife expressing hope for an impartial probe into the matter so that "justice is served at the earliest."

Earlier, the Haryana government sent state Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on leave and transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Amneet Kumar had filed an FIR against the two officers for abetment to suicide and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the death of her husband.