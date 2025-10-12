Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau's Romance Rumours Resurface After Cosy Moment On Singer's Yacht

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's rumoured romance is once again making headlines. The duo have been spotted together in what looked like a cosy moment on the singer's yacht.

The photo, shared by the Daily Mail on Saturday, showed the rumoured couple enjoying themselves off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

In the pictures, Katy Perry looked stylish in a black one-piece swimsuit. She was seen sharing a kiss with Justin Trudeau, who kept it casual in just a pair of jeans. Another snapshot captured the former Canadian Prime Minister cradling the hitmaker's rear end on the yacht's upper deck. Katy Perry also wrapped her arms around Justin Trudeau's neck as he seemed to nuzzle her cheek.

A tourist who witnessed the scene shared details with the Daily Mail. "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out," the source told the publication.

"I didn't realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau."

New photos have surfaced allegedly showing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau as a couple.



New photos have surfaced allegedly showing Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau as a couple.

The two were seen kissing aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

For the unversed, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's rumoured romance came into the spotlight when they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal in July. That same month, the former Canadian Prime Minister was also seen cheering for Katy Perry at her sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre.

In July, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split. The two first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. In 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove.

Justin Trudeau was previously married to former TV host Sophie Gregoire. They announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage and now co-parent three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

Neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau has publicly spoken about their alleged relationship.