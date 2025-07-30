Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau On Montreal Dinner Date Behaved Like "Just Pals"

After grainy pictures of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dining at a restaurant in Canada started doing social media rounds, the Internet was quick to signal that a new couple was in town. But are they really dating?

The pop superstar and the former Canadian Prime Minister were recently spotted having dinner at Le Violon, a restaurant in Montreal's Le Plateau, according to a report in People Magazine. And it didn't take long for this high-profile encounter to make headlines.

The news went viral on social media with fans wasting no time calling it dinner date. That their meet-up came weeks after Katy Perry and her former partner, Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom confirmed their split added fuel to the fire.

But a new TMZ report claims that there might be no romance angle to this story. TMZ reached out to Danny Smiles, co-owner and co-executive chef of Le Violon, who said that he did not get any dating vibes from the duo. They rather seemed like two friends enjoying a meal.

While neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau has addressed the rumour yet, the dinner had all the makings of a viral moment. The two reportedly spent over two hours dining on gourmet seafood and sipping wine.

Whether it was a casual dinner between friends or the beginning of an unexpected romance, no one will know unless one of them confirms. But one thing is for sure, the Internet was not ready for the two heading out for dinner together.

