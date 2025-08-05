Katy Perry Halts Lifetimes Tour Concert Midway After Fan Collapses On Stage

Pop icon Katy Perry stopped her Lifetimes Tour Concert in Detroit, Michigan in the US on August 3, 2025, when a fan fainted on stage in the middle of her performance. The Dark Horse Singer stopped singing, addressed the crowd, and asked everyone to help the fan.

According to HuffPost, the incident happened during the “Choose Your Own Adventure” segment of the show. This is when the 40-year-old singer invites her fans to accompany her for a performance.

While performing the song The One That Got Away, Katy Perry invited a group of fans to join her on stage. One of these girls, who identified herself as McKenna, suddenly collapsed. Katy Perry immediately stopped the show, rushed to her side, and stayed until medical personnel arrived.

Eventually, the staff took McKenna off the stage on a stretcher, and Katy Perry asked her fans to pray for her so that "she will come back fully and brighter and stronger than ever. Amen.

The stadium was packed with over 13,000 fans who cheered in support, chanting the name of the fan who was taken backstage for medical assistance. Later in the show, Katy Perry reassured the audience that the girl was doing well.

I've never seen any artist handle such situation better than katy perry did tonight, paused the show & stayed with the fan even after medics came. truly an angel!!! pic.twitter.com/uSBShSxgvw — Fadi ¹⁴³ (@TheWitnessedBoy) August 4, 2025

Fans took to social media to applaud Perry's genuine care and quick response. Many of her fans took to social media appreciating Katy Perry's genuine care and quick thinking. One X user wrote, "Very solid response here by KP." Another commented, "I stan the right artist".

One user appreciated Katy Perry's gesture, saying, "She has a heart of gold frrr her hate is truly forced, nobody can convince me otherwise."

With moments like these, Katy Perry continues to show love for her fans who think of her as not just a pop star but a class act on and off stage.