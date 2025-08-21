Rumoured Couple Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Split After Weeks Of "Constant Communication": "It Has Cooled Off"

They may have been an unlikely couple, but the Internet was shipping pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the next favourite couple on social media. However, if reports are to be believed, the rumoured duo has already parted ways.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Katy Perry (40) and Justin Trudeau (53) are no longer in touch with each other after weeks of texting almost nonstop in July when they were famously photographed grabbing dinner at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada.

The romance, no matter how rumoured, seems to have fizzled out.

"She's busy, he's busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there's nothing negative about it. They just aren't in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off. They still have nothing bad to say about each other, and in fact I feel like she's been saying really nice things about him," the source said.

Justin Trudeau also made the Internet swoon after he cheered for Katy Perry at her Lifetimes Tour concert in Montreal.

But too many eyeballs and Katy Perry's celebrity may have also taken a toll on their then budding relationship.

"Here's the thing, if you're going to be with Katy, you have to deal with the paparazzi and the fallout. I don't know how prepared he was for that. It can be a lot and it can be overwhelming," the insider said.

Another source told the publication that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are just friends.

"She isn't ready to start dating anyone right now, she has to continue to focus on her healing from separating from Orlando," the insider said, referring to the Firework hitmaker's separation from longtime partner and actor Orlando Bloom.

Her rumoured relationship with Justin Trudeau had also got social media talking as their much talked about 'dinner date' came weeks after she ended her engagement with Orlando Bloom with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Justin Trudeau was previously married to former TV host Sophie Gregoire, 50. They announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They co-parent three children - Xavier (17), Ella-Grace (16) and Hadrien (11).

Neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau ever spoke about their alleged relationship.

