Katy Perry Steps Out For Dinner Date With Justin Trudeau Weeks After Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is the duo no one saw coming. The pop icon and the former Canadian prime minister were spotted having dinner in Montreal, Canada, on July 28, 2025 (Monday) – weeks after the Firework hitmaker ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom.

Acoording to a report by People, Katy Perry, 40, and Justin Trudeau, 53, dined at Le Violon, a neighbourhood restaurant in Montreal's Le Plateau. The two were also seen meeting Chef Danny Smiles during their meal, later heading to the kitchen to thank the staff.

TMZ, which also had access to the pictures of the budding couple, stated that the dinner included cocktails and a few dishes, one of which featured lobster.

There is no official word from either Katy Perry or Justin Trudeau about what's cooking between them.

Earlier this month, Orlando Bloom, 48, and Katy Perry confirmed their separation after weeks of speculation.

The former couple's representatives told Page Six, "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

The statement added, "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom crossed paths for the first time at the Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. Three years later, on Valentine's Day 2019, the duo got engaged. They became parents to their daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020 – their first and only child.

Justin Trudeau was previously married to former TV host Sophie Gregoire, 50. They announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

At the time, the former Canadian prime minister said, "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversation, we have made the decision to separate."

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you," he said in the Instagram post.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire share three children – Xavier (17), Ella-Grace (16) and Hadrien (11).