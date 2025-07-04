Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry Confirm Split, To Continue Co-Parenting Daughter

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry confirmed their split after weeks of speculation. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the former couple's representatives told Page Six on Thursday.

The statement added, "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Speculation about a rift in their relationship was doing the rounds after Orlando Bloom shared intriguing quotes from Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist Carl Jung.

"Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate that seem important to oneself," a quote read.

"Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness," a second quote read.

Earlier, reports claimed that the stars decided to call it quits last month.

"It's not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life," an inside source added.

Things had been "tense" between the couple for months, added the source.

Rumours of a rift in their relationship gained a momentum after Bloom was spotted partying with friends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at their lavish wedding last week.

Perry, on the other hand, skipped the highly publicized wedding.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, first met at the Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

In 2019, the Thinking of You singer got engaged to Bloom on Valentine's Day.

They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove - their only child together - on August 26, the following year.

