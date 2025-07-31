Justin Trudeau Cheers For Rumoured Girlfriend Katy Perry At Montreal Concert, Fans Bless The Two

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are making headlines once again. Just days after the duo was spotted having dinner in Montreal, the former Canadian Prime Minister was seen cheering for Katy Perry at her sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal's Bell Centre on July 30.

In pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media, Justin Trudeau was spotted in the stands, rooting for his rumoured girlfriend. Dressed casually in a black T-shirt and flashing a big smile, he looked relaxed and totally in the moment.

justin trudeau looking at katy perry like that😭



Fans loved an enthusiastic Justin Trudeau who was seen enjoying the concert. One fan worte, "Love is blooming right there." Another commented, "Love is in the Air or something?" Another user wrote, "this is actually so cute wtf".

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau's Montreal Date

After grainy pictures of the two dining at a restaurant in Canada went viral on social media, the Internet was quick to signal that they are the new 'It' couple.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen grabbing dinner together in Montreal on July 28. As per People magazine, the two were spotted at a cosy local spot called Le Violon, located in the Le Plateau area of the city. They even popped into the kitchen to say thanks to the staff and were seen chatting with the chef, Danny Smiles.

According to TMZ, which also had access to some exclusive photos, the dinner included a round of cocktails and a few tasty dishes, including one that had lobster. However, the publication also talked to the chef, Danny Smiles, who said that it looked like two friends having dinner, nothing more.

About Their Families

The buzz around Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau started just weeks after the pop star and Orlando Bloom split. Earlier this month, Katy and Orlando confirmed that they had gone their separate ways. The couple first met back in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty, and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. In 2020, they welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove, who is the only child they share.

As for Justin Trudeau, he announced his separation from Sophie Gregoire back in August 2023 – after being married for 18 years. Sophie is a former TV host. The duo have three kids together: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.