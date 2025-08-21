Geeta Basra Said Yes To Marrying Harbhajan Singh After A Cricket Condition

In the world of cricket and cinema, love stories often carry an extra spark and one such tale belongs to Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra. The former Indian cricketer and the Bollywood actress, who tied the knot in 2015, continue to remain one of the most admired celebrity couples. Today, they are doting parents to two children, but their journey to marriage was not as simple as it might appear. Geeta recently opened up in a podcast with Bharti Singh about the hurdles, hesitation, and a rather unique condition she placed before saying "yes" to Harbhajan.

Harbhajan's First Move And Geeta's Hesitation

Recalling the early days of their love story, Geeta revealed that it was Harbhajan who was instantly smitten after seeing one of her posts. He even reached out to his teammate and close friend Yuvraj Singh to get her number. While Harbhajan wasted no time in messaging her, Geeta didn't respond initially as she had little knowledge or interest in cricket.

"Harbhajan had asked for my number from his fellow-cricketer Yuvraj Singh, as he had a lot of friends. After this, Harbhajan messaged me. But I didn't respond to his message as I had no idea or interest in cricket or cricketers. They had just won the world cup back then..," she said.

Eventually, she replied to congratulate him on India's World Cup victory, and their conversations slowly began. But when they finally met, Harbhajan made his intentions clear and revealed that he wasn't looking to be "just friends".

For Geeta, however, things were not so straightforward. The actress feared that her career might take a hit if she got linked to a cricketer. She had already lost a few film offers due to rumours of her wedding, and this made her even more cautious about moving ahead with the relationship.

The Unique Condition That Changed Everything

Despite her fears, fate had something else in store. About ten months later, Geeta agreed to marry Harbhajan, but only on one condition. She told him that the day he achieved 300 wickets, she would say "yes." As luck would have it, the milestone came sooner than expected, and once Harbhajan bagged his 300th wicket, Geeta kept her promise. Soon after, wedding preparations began, and in 2015 the couple celebrated their grand wedding.

The Secret Behind Their Lasting Bond

Looking back, Geeta shared what she admires most about her husband and said, "He was a true Punjabi at heart, just like me." Despite being a cricketing star, Harbhajan never carried the weight of stardom in his attitude. Instead, his simplicity and Punjabi roots made her feel at home. What also reassured her was his loyalty, something she initially worried about due to the cultural differences and media reports of high-profile affairs in the sports world.

Today, Geeta and Harbhajan's marriage stands as a testimony to trust, respect, and a love story that began with a wicket-taking milestone.