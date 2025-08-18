Boney Kapoor Shares Pic In A 22-Year-Old Jeans After Weight Loss, Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Reacts

Boney Kapoor's weight loss journey has taken his fans by pleasant surprise. The 69-year-old is credited with several hit Bollywood movies. Now, his awe-spiring weight loss journey has everyone talking. Boney Kapoor has shed 26 kg, that too without hitting the gym.

In a recent Instagram post, Boney Kapoor looked leaner and fitter. His OOTD featured a printed blue and beige mini block-patterned shirt and a pair of navy blue denim jeans. Gold-rimmed glasses and a wristwatch complemented his overall look. He captioned the post, "22yrs old altered jeans, 18 yrs old shirt, with a fresh haircut."

Boney Kapoor's daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor, reacted to the photos. "Wow papa (dad)" she wrote, adding multiple red heart emojis. Internet personality Orry, who shares a great bond with Boney Kapoor, called the filmmaker "dashing."

Back in July, Boney Kapoor treated fans to some other post on Instagram, highlighting his weight loss journey. The post was nothing short of a visual fashion show as the actor-producer-director slipped into a myriad of outfits that fit him very well.

Boney Kapoor captioned the post, “Feels great to get into some old clothes. Lost 26 kg, just a few more to go. Sharing this for those who need motivation. Do it. It's worth it! If I can, anybody can!"

Needless to mention Boney Kapoor's loved ones wasted no time reacting to the carousel. His daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, commented, "My best papa." Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Wowwww." Orry also commented, “Legend," while Arjun Kapoor liked the post.

According to a report by News18, the secret to Boney Kapoor getting back in shape was following a healthy diet and not the gym. Apparently, his morning meal comprises a glass of fruit juice and jowar roti, whereas for dinner, he sticks to nutritious soups.

Boney Kapoor's transformation is our inspiration to never give up.