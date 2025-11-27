Katy Perry Wins $2 Million In Dispute With Disabled Veteran Over $15 Million Mansion

Katy Perry is a proud owner of many million-dollar properties. With a net worth of $300 million, according to a Forbes 2023 report, the American singer has a significant real estate portfolio, but one property, the Montecito mansion, has helped her grab the headlines like no other.

Katy Perry's property dispute with Carl Westcott dates back to 2020; it has stretched for far longer than it should. The American singer bought the $15 million mansion with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, according to the New York Post.

She was seeking around $5 million in damages from the 85-year-old disabled veteran from Texas, US. The case finally has a verdict ,and Katy Perry has won millions in the lawsuit.

Katy Perry Wins $2 Million In Dispute With Disabled Veteran

Perry had reportedly asked for $4.7 million in damages during phase two of the trial, but Westcott argued that damages could not be more than $260,000, reported Rolling Stone.

While ruling in favour of the American singer, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner said he had found a middle ground. The order gave Perry $2.8 million for lost rental value during the case. He also gave her $260,000 for the repair of water damage and fallen trees. Thus, the total came near $3 million.

However, he also deducted $1 million from the total stating that Perry was able to invest her money in different places, while Westcott lost interest on the same amount. Hence, the singer will now recoup a little more than $2 million in this case surrounding her $15 million property with reportedly 8 bedrooms.

Katy Perry Vs Carl Westcott Case Over $15 Million Mansion

In 2020, when Katy bought the $15 million mansion, Westcott tried to back off from the sale just a few days after selling the property. He claimed that he was not in the right mental capacity to understand the legal paperwork because he was on pain medication after his back surgery.

He filed a suit against Perry's business manager in August 2020, and the courtroom drama extended till 2024 when ultimately the singer got the ownership of the property. The judge ruled that Westcott was fine when he signed the paperwork for the sale of the mansion.

Perry then filed a case against Westcott for the damages she suffered because of the extended court battle. Now she has won the case, although not the claimed amount, but it's certainly her victory.

