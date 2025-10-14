Ajay Devgn Opens Up About Tabu's Absence From <i>De De Pyaar De 2</i>, Hints At Her Possible Return In Third Part

The much-awaited trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 was launched at a grand event on Tuesday, October 14. On this special occasion, the film's star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Javed Jaffrey, Meezaan Jafri, Rakul Preet Singh, and Gautami Kapoor, came together to interact with the media. The sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy has already created quite a buzz, but one big question lingers in fans' minds: where is Tabu?

The first part of De De Pyaar De saw Ajay Devgn romancing Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in a story that explored love, age, and second chances with trademark Luv Ranjan-style humour. However, with Tabu missing from the trailer of the sequel, speculation has quickly grown about whether she will return in De De Pyaar De 2.

Luv Ranjan Hints At Tabu's Return

When asked about Tabu's absence, co-producer Luv Ranjan hinted at the possibility of her return in the future. "Hopefully, a third part will happen. In the first part, we went to the man's house. Now, we've gone to the girl's house. If everything goes well, then we'll also make both families meet," he said, suggesting that a potential third instalment could reunite all the characters.

Ajay Devgn followed up with his trademark wit, adding, "Like Luv said, if everything works out very well, then when both the families meet, she'll be a part of it." His comment left fans hopeful that Tabu might indeed return in a possible De De Pyaar De 3.

A New Director Brings A Fresh Vision

The sequel also sees a change in director. While the first part was helmed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma. When asked about the change, Ajay clarified, "Anshul was involved throughout the making of Part One as well." Luv Ranjan further explained, "He was the creative producer on Part One. Akiv wanted to do an action drama this time and didn't want to repeat the same job."

With a fresh storyline, a new director, and the addition of R. Madhavan to the cast, De De Pyaar De 2 promises to bring a new twist to the franchise's beloved blend of comedy and romance. The film is set to hit cinemas on November 14.

