Akshaye Khanna's Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Dance Was Not Planned, He Winged It, Says Co-Star Danish Pandor

The internet has gone crazy over Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna's dance moves in his entry song FA9LA. The actor, who plays the role of Rehman Dakait in the film, shares screen space with a stellar cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan.

Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dance In Dhurandhar Was Not Choreographed But Improvised During Shoot

Akshaye's grand entry in the film is set to the high-energy track FA9LA, created by Bahraini hip-hop sensation Flipperachi, which has become a viral sensation since the movie's release on December 5.

But here's something you might not know - Akshaye's viral dance moves were not planned at all. They were completely improvised during the shoot! His co-star Danish Pandor revealed this in a conversation with Filmygyan.

He said, "We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, 'Can I dance?' Aditya sir said, 'Do whatever you like.'"

Danish further added, "Then there's a take, and we all enter, and he looks at everyone dancing, and he starts dancing on his own. There's no choreography for him. Everyone was stunned, like kya kar diya yeh inhone (what has he done). People started applauding so much after the shot, the frames were looking so good. He did it all on his own. He is terrific."

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film is directed by Aditya Dhar and hit the screens on December 5. In just four days, it has minted approximately Rs 126 crore, making its way into the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.