<i>Toxic</i> Releases June 4 Avoiding <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Clash, Pushing Varun Dhawan's <i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> To June 12

After the makers of Toxic shifted the film's release date to June 4, Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai has also moved its release by a week. Yash's Toxic: A FairyTale for Grown-Ups was earlier set to release on March 19 alongside Dhurandhar 2 but was postponed to June 4, creating a potential box-office clash with Varun's film.

To avoid the overlap, the makers of Varun Dhawan's film released a new statement on Tuesday confirming that the movie will now arrive in cinemas a week later than planned. Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai will now release on June 12.

Tips Films shared the announcement on Instagram, posting it jointly with Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.

The note read, "We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release."

It further added, "We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later."

Toxic Postponement

While announcing the new release date, the Toxic team cited the ongoing Middle East conflict as the reason for the delay, explaining that the situation affects the film's potential to reach a global audience.

The note read, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March."

Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups - in Cinemas Worldwide on 4 June 2026 pic.twitter.com/TlLgyzrKsF — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 4, 2026

Explaining further, the Toxic team wrote, "However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release."

Toxic was initially scheduled for release on March 19, which would have put it in direct competition with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh starrer will continue to release on the same date.



