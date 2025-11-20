<i>De De Pyaar De 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Next Stop For Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh's Film - Rs 50 Crore

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's latest offering, De De Pyaar De 2, premiered on November 14. The film, directed by Anshul Sharma, is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. The romantic-comedy is now inching towards the Rs 50 crore club.

On Day 6 (November 19), De De Pyaar De 2 minted Rs 3.50 crore at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 47.75 crore. De De Pyaar De 2 witnessed a total occupancy rate of 8.84 per cent on its first Wednesday, added the report.

The night shows registered the highest occupancy at 12.37 per cent, followed by the evening shows, which recorded an occupancy of 8.76 per cent. Meanwhile, the afternoon screenings stood at 8.05 per cent and the morning shows documented the lowest audience footfall at 6.19 per cent occupancy.

Besides the leading duo, De De Pyaar De 2 also features R Madhavan in a key role alongside Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor. Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jaani, Aditya Dev–Payal Dev, Avvy Sra, and Sagar Bhatia have composed the movie's soundtrack. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, Sagar Bhatia, Jaani, Karan Aujla and Honey Singh.

Previously, R Madhavan talked about his experience of working with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De 2. The actor revealed that the two didn't have any competition between themselves on the sets.

"I've learnt from Ajay that when the story works, the film works, everything works for everybody. But if I'm only worried about what I'm doing and getting insecure about it, then it's the wrong approach towards a film. With Ajay, I've the freedom and the comfort level is incredible. On set, he makes it so easy for us to work,” shared R Madhavan, as quoted by The Times Of India.

De De Pyaar De 2, produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films, will reportedly release on Netflix in January 2026.

