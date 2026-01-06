Daisy Shah Calls Out 'Lack Of Civic Sense' After Fire Breaks Out Near Her Mumbai Home Amid Elections

Actor Daisy Shah took to Instagram to express her shock and anger after a house was reportedly set ablaze in Mumbai's Bandra East area, allegedly due to crackers being burst as part of an election campaign.

The incident occurred at night while the actor was walking her dogs near her residence.

Daisy Shah Urges People To Take Accountability

In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Daisy Shah strongly criticised the irresponsible behaviour that, according to her, led to the frightening incident.

She also revealed that those responsible for the fire fled the spot after the incident, leaving residents to deal with the consequences.

Sharing the video online, Daisy Shah wrote a long and scathing note, holding election campaign teams responsible for the incident. She stated, "I have got nothing to do with any political party, but when you hire teams to run campaigns for your elections please make sure they have some common sense in them."

She further added that her building committee had thankfully refused permission for these campaigners to go door to door.

Calling out the reckless use of fireworks near residential buildings, Daisy Shah said bursting crackers next to homes was "not the way to go about it" and labelled the situation as one arising from a complete lack of civic sense. "It ain't a natural calamity, it's caused by brainless people. Take accountability, it's high time," she wrote, accusing people of being careless with public safety.

Her video quickly drew reactions from fans who supported her stand and echoed her concerns about safety during election promotions.

Daisy Shah Clarifies Her Statement

In a conversation with NDTV, Daisy Shah clarified her stance on the matter and said, "I said what I had to say already. There is no political agenda, nor am I trying to pin this on anybody. I stated what exactly happened."

Daisy Shah's Journey In The Film Industry

Daisy Shah began her journey in the film industry as an assistant choreographer to Ganesh Acharya. She made her debut as a lead actor with the 2011 Kannada film Bhadra.

Her major breakthrough in Bollywood came in 2014 when she starred opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho. Over the years, she has continued to work across films and digital platforms. Daisy Shah was last seen in the 2023 film Mystery of the Tattoo and later appeared in the 2024 web series Red Room.

ALSO READ: Daisy Shah Says Salman Khan Covered Her With A Blanket Because Her "Dress Was Short": "For Him, Ladki Ko Jitna Dhakoge..."