<i>De De Pyaar De 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees A Dip

Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De 2 is gradually inching closer to its next milestone, Rs 50 crore. The romantic comedy, directed by Anshul Sharma, is delighting audiences with the same charming, feel-good themes as its 2019 prequel. The new movie has been making slow yet steady progress at the box office and has collected only Rs 5 crore on the fifth day from its release, reported Sacnilk.

According to the same report by the trade analyst, De De Pyaar De 2 opened with an earning of Rs 8.75 crore on November 14. Following this, the romantic comedy witnessed a 40 per cent surge in collections on its first Saturday. Totalling the box office collection till day 5, the movie stands at Rs 44 crore.

Produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films, the movie had an overall 16.53% Hindi Occupancy on its first Tuesday. While the maximum was observed in night shows at about 28.91%, followed by evening shows at about 16.45%, afternoon shows at about 12.80%, and morning shows at about 7.96%.

Region-wise, the highest screening was in Mumbai at about 20.50%, followed by Jaipur at about 20.00%, the National Capital Region (NCR) at about 19.50%, Ahmedabad at about 17.75%, and others.

After the first weekend collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh drew a striking comparison between the movie and its prequel. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “The opening weekend numbers of #DDPD2 are in the same range as the first instalment [₹ 38.54 cr, incl previews], which released in 2019.”

He then continued, “Ideally, the business of #DDPD2 should've been much higher, especially given the expectations from franchises today. The film now enters the all-important weekday phase… It must now maintain a steady hold from Monday to Thursday to secure a respectable Week 1 total.”

The 2019 movie had collected Rs 49.53 crore at the box office within its fifth day, according to a previous report by Sacnilk.

Besides Ajay Devgn, De De Pyaar De 2 stars Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles. The film's soundtrack was composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jaani, Aditya Dev–Payal Dev, Avvy Sra, and Sagar Bhatia, with lyrics by Kumaar, Sagar Bhatia, Jaani, Karan Aujla, and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

The film will reportedly be released on Netflix in January 2026.