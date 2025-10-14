<i>De De Pyaar De 2</i> Trailer: R Madhavan Adds New Twist To Ajay Devgn And Rakul Preet Singh's Romance

After the success of Raid 2 and the lukewarm reception to Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn returns to the romantic comedy space with De De Pyaar De 2. The trailer for the film, which continues the story from the 2019 hit, hints at another rollercoaster of emotions, age-gap humour, and family drama.

What's Happening

The sequel picks up right where De De Pyaar De left off, with Devgn's character Aashish still navigating the complications of dating a woman half his age. This time, he is determined to win over the family of his much younger girlfriend, Ayesha, played by Rakul Preet Singh.

The trailer opens with Aashish meeting Ayesha's parents, portrayed by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor, who appear open-minded at first. However, their progressive attitude quickly evaporates when they realise that Aashish is almost as old as Ayesha's father.

Adding to the chaos is Meezaan Jafri, introduced as a suitor chosen by Ayesha's parents in an attempt to divert her from Aashish. What follows is a series of comic and emotional moments as Aashish struggles to prove that age is merely a number when it comes to love. The film also sees Jaaved Jaaferi return as Aashish's loyal friend, providing humour and perspective along the way.

Background

The first De De Pyaar De, released in 2019, explored the unconventional romance between Aashish, a 50-year-old businessman, and Ayesha, a 26-year-old woman. It dealt with societal judgements and family approval, culminating in a reconciliation between Aashish and his estranged family, including his ex-wife Manju (played by Tabu).

While Tabu will not return for the sequel, De De Pyaar De 2 continues the story with fresh faces and dynamics. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma, taking over from Akiv Ali, while Luv Ranjan, known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has once again penned the story.

De De Pyaar De 2 is all set to hit the big screens on November 14. Read the full story here.