Justin Trudeau Confirms Relationship With Katy Perry. "Craziest Hard Launch In History," Says Internet

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed dating rumours after the pop star joined her boyfriend at a diplomatic lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yoko.

What's Happening

Katy Perry paused The Lifetimes world tour to meet Justin Trudeau in Tokyo for a mid-day sit-down with Fumio Kishida.

Sharing a picture from their meeting on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau wrote, "Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."

For the outing, Perry opted for a sleek green two-piece paired with black tights, a turtleneck and boots.

She placed a hand behind Trudeau as they posed with Kishida and his wife, Yuko. Trudeau wore a grey suit, slipping easily back into a formal, statesman-like look.

Kishida commented, "Thank you, Justin. Happy holidays to you and Katy!"

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

The Internet Explodes

As soon as Justin Trudeau shared the post, the Internet exploded. Social media users called it the "craziest hard launch."

This might be the craziest hard launch in the history of the free world https://t.co/Ua4wmdIIZx — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) December 4, 2025

A social media user wrote, "This might be the craziest hard launch in the history of the free world."

"Katy and I" is something that I could've never imagined — Shiro ʚɞ (@shirokitsunegf) December 5, 2025

A X user commented, "Katy Perry doing international diplomacy. Did not have this on my top risks 2025 list!"

While a fan wrote, "International relations but make it holiday card energy," another one commented, "Definitely didn't have this on my bingo card."

Yet another comment read, "ok, hard launch."

ok hard launch!!! — maha (@mahaaaay) December 4, 2025

Background

The pair were first seen together in July during a dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau also attended Katy Perry's sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada.

Perry ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after seven years together and six years of engagement.

Representatives for the two confirmed they are amicably co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove. The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children - Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

