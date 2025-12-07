Days After Trudeau's Post, Katy Perry Makes Their Relationship Instagram Official

American singer Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau are in a relationship. Perry officially announced the relationship with a series of photographs on her Instagram account, one of which featured Trudeau.. The photographs were from their recent trip to Japan. In one of the photographs, Perry and Trudeau can be seen cosying up, posing cheek-to-cheek for a cute selfie.

Another video in the post showed the couple having a meal together, followed by moments of them spending time. "tokyo times on tour and more," Katy Perry captioned her post.

This development came shortly after the singer joined Trudeau during his visit to former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. In a post on X, Kishida called Perry Trudeau's partner.

"Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch. During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the "Japan-Canada Action Plan," sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way," he wrote.

Perry and Trudeau made their first public appearance as a couple on October 25 in Paris for the singer's 41st birthday. However, they were first spotted together in July during a walk with their dogs in Canada.

According to reports, the former Canadian prime minister had been pursuing Perry since their Montreal dates.