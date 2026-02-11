Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Spend A White Winter Together In Viral Holiday Album

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first spotted together last July. In December, the 41-year-old pop star made her relationship Instagram official with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Recently, Katy Perry took to social media to share a carousel of pictures featuring random moments, including a selfie and other fun times with Justin Trudeau.

She captioned the post: "Let love be the revolution."

In one picture, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen twinning in black, with a snow-capped mountain as their backdrop, enjoying skiing together.

There was another black-and-white shot of the happy couple seated for a hearty meal. Some more pictures in the carousel showed Katy Perry glamourously decked up in a red ensemble, along with outfits in muted tones.

Have a look here:

When Katy Perry Made Her Relationship With Justin Trudeau Instagram Official

Last December, Katy Perry shared a series of pictures from their trip to Japan on Instagram.

In one picture, Perry and Justin Trudeau posed cheek-to-cheek for a selfie.

Another glimpse showed the couple having a meal together, followed by moments of them spending time.

"Tokyo. Times on tour and more," the caption read.

The post came days after Katy Perry had joined Justin Trudeau at a diplomatic lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yoko.

Perry paused her Lifetimes world tour to meet Justin Trudeau in Tokyo for a midday sit-down with Fumio Kishida.

Sharing a picture from their meeting on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau wrote, "Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."

About Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau

Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together in July during a dinner outing in Montreal. Trudeau also attended her sold-out Lifetimes tour performance in Canada.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire, in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They have three children: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. The pair ended their nine-year relationship in June 2025 but continue to co-parent amicably.

