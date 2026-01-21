Katy Perry Joins Justin Trudeau At World Economic Forum In Davos

Pop star Katy Perry made a surprise appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week, accompanying former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the high-profile summit in Davos, Switzerland.

The pictures circulating on social media show the couple holding hands during the event.

At her first public event with Trudeau, she moved away from her usual bold, playful outfits and opted for a more subdued look. For the occasion, Perry dressed in a taupe knit cardigan with a scoop neckline and slightly puffed sleeves, paired with a matching midi skirt.

Katy Perry is accompanying Justin Trudeau at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/z37mzTUqwD — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) January 20, 2026

During his speech, Trudeau emphasised the importance of countries working together and supporting one another, sharing a personal experience to illustrate his point. In a rare public moment, he referred to his relationship with Perry, stating that he was touched by how relations between Canada and the US have changed.

Speaking about a recent visit to Montreal, he mentioned going on a "date with an American girl to a rooftop bar," adding that when Perry ordered a Jack and Coke at a rooftop bar, the server told her that American alcohol was no longer being served there, possibly not available across Canada.

Trudeau said Ukraine's strong resistance against Russia is a clear example of "soft power" in real life. "Never underestimate the resolve, the motivation, and strength of people standing up to defend their sovereignty, their identity, their very existence," he said.

He further explained that when Canada supports free trade with other countries, it doesn't focus only on business profits or economic growth. Instead, it pushes for free trade through a human-centered approach that focuses on women's equality and protecting the environment.

The couple first caught public attention last July, when they had dinner together in Montreal. This happened about a month after Perry and actor Orlando Bloom publicly announced their separation.