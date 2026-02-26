World Economic Forum CEO Borge Brende Quits Amid Probe Over Epstein Ties

The CEO of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, said that he was stepping down after an investigation was launched into his relationship with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Disclosures from the US Justice Department showed that he had three business dinners with Epstein and had also communicated with him through mail and text message.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding," he said on Thursday.

Although he did not mention Epstein in his statement, he said, "I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions."

Brende has held senior roles in Norway's government previously.

Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink, the co-chairs of the WEF, said in a separate statement that the independent review conducted by outside counsel into Brende's ties with Epstein had concluded.

The findings stated there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed, it added.

Earlier this month, the WEF launched an independent investigation into its CEO to clarify his relationship with Epstein.

"In light of these interactions, the Governing Board requested the Audit and Risk Committee to look into the matter, which subsequently decided to initiate an independent review," the WEF said in a statement.

"This decision underscores the Forum's commitment to transparency and maintaining its integrity," it added.

The co-chairs said the WEF's Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and CEO, and that the forum's Board of Trustees will oversee the leadership transition, including a plan to drive a process to identify a permanent successor.

(With inputs from agencies)