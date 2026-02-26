Sex-Slave Manuals, DVDs Eroticising Teens: Inside Epstein's Secret Storage

Sex-slave manuals, computers, video tapes and photographs of naked women were among the contents of a secret storage locker rented by disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The financier's locker, located in Palm Beach, also included a three-page list of masseuses in Florida. The storage unit had dozens of pornographic magazines, DVDs and VHS tapes and DVDs eroticising teenagers, a report by The Telegraph reveals.

Epstein had hired private detectives to remove items from his Florida property in an apparent bid to hide them ahead of a police raid in 2005. These were shifted to a nearby storage facility in Palm Beach, where they remained for years while police investigated the allegations against Epstein.

What Did Jeffrey Epstein's Locker Contain?

The locker also contained 29 address books, three computers, and nude photographs believed to be of Epstein's victims. An 8mm video cassette tape, apparently containing footage of a person in the shower and a woman in lingerie, was also locked away in the unit.

The inventory of the storage locker includes items for which Florida detectives found receipts when they raided the sex offender's house in 2005, but could not find on his property. Epstein also paid private detectives to hide body massagers, sex toys, and women's lingerie, over $2,000 in cash, a Harvard ID card and a concealed weapon permit.

While copies of two of the computer hard drives were recovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) years later, it is not clear whether any of the material in the storage unit was ever found.

The Palm Beach unit was one of at least six such lockers rented by Epstein. Search warrants seen by The Telegraph indicate that US authorities never raided these storage units, meaning there is a possibility they contained unseen evidence relating to the late financier and his associates. Some of the lockers were rented until 2019, when Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell.

Emails included in the latest batch of Epstein files reveal that his staffers had discussed moving computers around and wiping them at one point, the NY Post reported.

Jeffrey Epstein's Paris Lair

Separately, French newspaper Le Parisien released photos of Epstein's 18-room Paris residence, which authorities suspect may have been used for sexual abuse and trafficking.

The red-walled massage room of the flat may have been the scene of sexual assaults. At least three women have said that they were abused on French soil by Epstein or his associates. Innocence en Danger, a child-protection organisation, stated it received around 10 accounts of alleged sex crimes linked to the late financier in France. But the real number of victims may be significantly higher, as per reports.

French prosecutors have opened two new investigations, one into potential financial crimes and another into alleged human trafficking, after the US Department of Justice released millions of documents linked to Epstein.