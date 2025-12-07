With Loved-Up Pics, Katy Perry Makes Relationship With Justin Trudeau Instagram Official. The Internet Explodes

Days after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed dating rumours with Katy Perry, the pop star made their relationship Instagram official.

What's Happening

Katy Perry shared a series of pictures from their recent trip to Japan on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Perry and Justin Trudeau can be seen posing cheek-to-cheek for a selfie.

Another glimpse shows the couple having a meal together, followed by moments of them spending time. "

"Tokyo Times on tour and more," the caption read.

The Internet Explodes

As soon as Katy Perry shared the post, the Internet exploded. Social media users called it the "craziest hard launch."

A social media user wrote, "I'm here for ALL of this!"

While a fan wrote, "I just know that Justin is the new MINISTER of her Heart and we are SO HAPPY FOR THAT !!!!," another one commented, "Definitely didn't have this on my bingo card."

Yet another comment read, "The hardest launch."

Background

The post comes days after Katy Perry joined Justin Trudeau at a diplomatic lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yoko.

Perry paused the Lifetimes world tour to meet Justin Trudeau in Tokyo for a mid-day sit-down with Fumio Kishida.

Sharing a picture from their meeting on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau wrote, "Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."

For the outing, Perry opted for a sleek green two-piece paired with black tights, a turtleneck and boots.

She placed a hand behind Trudeau as they posed with Kishida and his wife, Yuko. Trudeau wore a grey suit, slipping easily back into a formal, statesman-like look.

Kishida commented, "Thank you, Justin. Happy holidays to you and Katy!"

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

The pair were first seen together in July during a dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau also attended Katy Perry's sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada.

Perry ended her engagement with actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025 after seven years together and six years of engagement.

Representatives for the two confirmed they are amicably co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove. The couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children - Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

