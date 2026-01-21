Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau's Cute Moment At Davos Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Pop star Katy Perry accompanied the former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Now, an inside video from the summit has gone viral on social media, with the internet gushing over it.

About The Video

In the video, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen making cute gestures towards each other. A fan shared the video on X and captioned it, "Passing the signals to each other in the middle of the conference... oh they are in LOVE."

It went viral as soon as it was posted on social media. One wrote, "This is so cute," while another commented, "We really won now omg." Other comments read, "They are in love, sure. Love Katy," "I love seeing people in love," among others.

passing the signals to each other in middle of conference.. oh they are in LOVE😭 pic.twitter.com/vREWX8lWPX — kanishk (@kaxishk) January 21, 2026

Katy Perry chose a more understated style instead of her usual bold and playful outfits. She wore a taupe knitted cardigan with a scoop neckline and gently puffed sleeves, paired with a matching midi skirt.

About Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau

Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together in July during a dinner outing in Montreal. Trudeau also attended her sold-out Lifetimes tour performance in Canada.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife, Sophie Gregoire, in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They have three children - Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16; and Hadrien, 11.

Talking about Katy Perry, she and Orlando Bloom got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. The pair ended their nine-year relationship in June 2025 but continue to co-parent amicably.



