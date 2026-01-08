Katy Perry Kisses Justin Trudeau In New Year Album. There's Her Ex Orlando Bloom Too

Pop star Katy Perry offered fans a rare glimpse into her holiday season as she shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram.

What's Happening

The singer posted the images on Wednesday, captioning the post simply, "Holidaze."

The post included a sunlit beach picture with her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, as well as snapshots from Christmas celebrations with her ex-fiance, Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy Dove.

In one of the standout images, Perry is seen kissing Trudeau on the cheek as the two pose against a vivid beach sunset. The former Canadian Prime Minister smiles warmly in the photo, while another clip shows him enjoying time in the ocean.

Perry also shared a close-up shot of a gold Maple Leaf necklace, widely interpreted as a nod to Trudeau's Canadian roots.

Photos from a Christmas tree farm show Perry alongside Bloom and their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

In one image, Bloom is seen carrying a Christmas tree over his shoulder as the family spends time together.

Background

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed Daisy Dove in August 2020. The couple ended their nine-year relationship in June 2025 but appear to be co-parenting amicably.

Perry and Trudeau were first seen together in July during a dinner date in Montreal. Trudeau also attended Katy Perry's sold-out Lifetimes tour stop in Canada.

Trudeau announced his separation from his wife Sophie Gregoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children - Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.